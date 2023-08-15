Traffic restrictions imposed for Amberpet flyover construction in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:58 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police in view of superstructure construction work of Amberpet flyover has decided to impose traffic restrictions between Amberpet 6 number junction to Amberpet T junction from Wednesday until the completion of works.

The RTC buses and heavy vehicles coming from Uppal towards 6 number junction will be diverted at Amberpet T Junction – Ali Cafe–Zinda Tilismath–Golnaka new bridge – Golnaka-Nimboliadda– Tourist – TY Mandali.

The RTC buses and heavy vehicles will not be allowed between Golnaka and 6 number junction while general vehicular traffic i.e., two and four wheelers, will be allowed. RTC buses and heavy vehicles will also not be allowed from Zinda Tilismath to 6 number junction while two and four wheelers will be allowed.

The general traffic coming from Tilaknagar towards Uppal will be diverted at 6 number junction – Zinda Tilismath – Ali Cafe – Amberpet T Junction and the heavy vehicles from Chaderghat will be diverted at Nimboliadda. Heavy vehicles coming from LB Nagar and Boduppal will be diverted at Uppal towards Tarnaka.

The citizens were requested to make note of the diversions and take alternative routes/avoid above routes to reach destination. Any inconvenience in commuting the traffic police asked citizens to call Hyderabad traffic police Helpline No. 9010203626 for travel assistance.