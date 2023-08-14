Hyderabad Traffic Police issues Independence Day traffic advisory

The traffic police have urged commuters using the Raj Bhavan road to take alternative routes in order to avoid inconvenience from 4 pm to 8 pm.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:03 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

Hyderabad: The traffic police issued a traffic advisory for ‘At Home’ program being organised on the occasion of Independence Day, from 5 pm at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. The traffic police have urged commuters using the Raj Bhavan road to take alternative routes in order to avoid inconvenience from 4 pm to 8 pm.

Following is the parking arrangement for guests attending function at Raj Bhavan:

All VVIPs including Chief Minister of Telangana State, Deputy Chief Minister, Chief Justice of Telangana State High Court, Chairman of Telangana State Legislative Council, Speaker of Telangana State Legislative Assembly, Central Ministers and Ministers of Telangana State will enter through Gate-I and exit through Gate-II. Their vehicles have to be parked at the earmarked parking lot inside Raj Bhavan.

All other guests who are holding pink car passes will enter through Gate 3, park their vehicles at parking lots inside Raj Bhavan and exit through the same gate.

Guests who are holding white car passes are requested to alight at Gate-III entrance and park their vehicles in the parking places at the following parking places: At MMTS parking lot, at Park Hotel near MMTS, single lane parking from Metro Residency to NASR School, single lane parking from Lake View to V.V Statue Junction Opposite lane of Lake View Guest House.