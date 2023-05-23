TS EAMCET 2023 results on May 25

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:59 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 results will be declared on Thursday.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy will announce the results at 11 am at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad. After declaration, the results will be available on the website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/ from 11.15 am.

A total of 3,20,683 candidates were allotted to different centres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and 94.11 per cent have appeared for the TS EAMCET 2023 conducted from May 10 to 14.