TSPSC notifies 181 vacancies

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:34 PM, Tue - 30 August 22

Hyderabad: Good news for the unemployed youth and government job aspirants in the State. The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has issued a notification for general recruitment to 181 vacancies of Extension Office (Supervisor) Grade-I in Women Development and Child Welfare department.

The selection of candidates will be on the basis of the written examination which is likely to be conducted in December this year. The test comprises paper-I (general studies and general abilities) and paper-II (degree level subject concerned-common to all). Those candidates who qualify in the written examination in order of merit will be called for verification of certificates, community and category wise for the vacancies available as required. The qualifying marks for selection of the candidates belonging to: OC, sports & EWS – not less than 40 per cent, BCs – not less than 35 per cent, SCs, STs and PH – not less than 30 per cent.

The Commission has invited applications from the qualified and eligible women candidates through its website www.tspsc.gov.in from September 8. Before applying for the posts, candidates should register themselves on the One Time Registration (OTR) through the official Website of the TSPSC. Those who already have registered on OTR can apply by login to their profile using their TSPSC ID and date of birth as provided in OTR. The last date to apply is September 29.

Applicants should have a bachelor’s degree in any one of the fields — Home Science, Social Work, degree in Sociology, BSc (Hons) – Food Science & Nutrition, BSc – Food & Nutrition, Botany / Zoology & Chemistry / Bio – Chemistry, BSc – Applied Nutrition & Public Health, Botany / Zoology & Chemistry, BSc – Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, Botany / Zoology & Chemistry, BSc – Applied Nutrition, Botany / Zoology & Chemistry / Bio – Chemistry, BSc – Food Sciences & Quality Control, Zoology / Botany & Chemistry / Biological Chemistry, BSc – Food Sciences & Management, Botany / Zoology & Chemistry / Biological Chemistry, BSc – Food Technology & Nutrition, Botany / Zoology & Chemistry, or BSc – Food Technology & Management, Botany / Zoology & Chemistry / Bio – Chemistry.