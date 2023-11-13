Tummala’s allegations on election affidavit are false: Puvvada

Nageswara Rao, though an experienced politician, was making false allegations regarding an affidavit attached with his nomination papers, aid Puvvada

11:24 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar speaking to the media in Khammam on Monday.

Khammam: The BRS Khammam Assembly candidate Puvvada Ajay Kumar refuted the allegations made by the Congress candidate Tummala Nageswara Rao regarding his election nomination.

He said that his nomination papers were in proper order as per the election rules. The officials checked the details and have given an acknowledgment card. They did not give notice of any mistake in the nomination. Since there were no mistakes, there was no need to correct it.

Speaking to the media Ajay Kumar noted that it was wrong on part of Nageswara Rao to threaten the Returning Officer in connection with the issue. If the nomination was not in proper format the Returning Officer would have rejected it.

He said that Nageswara Rao, though an experienced politician, was making false allegations regarding an affidavit attached with his nomination papers. The allegation that there was no information on descendants in the HUF column was untrue as there were dependent children. Ajay Kumar informed that he has only one son and recorded in the last election affidavit that he was dependent on me as he was not married at that time. Now he was married, working and earning his salary. Hence the dependent column was marked as nil.

Despite being a veteran, Nageswara Rao resorted to unrighteous fight to win the election. If allegations of the Congress leaders were true, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s nominations filed in Kodangal and Kamareddy have to be rejected first as the two affidavits attached with the nomination papers were according to the Election Commission format, he said. Ajay Kumar reminded that after losing the election in 2014, Nageswara Rao went to the High Court against him claiming that his election was invalid. False allegations and engaging in Goebbels campaign became part of Nageswara Rao election campaign. Nageswara Rao when he contested in Palair also made a similar attempt against his opponent K Upender Reddy by making false allegations regarding Upender Reddy’s election nomination, the BRS leader said adding that he had never seen a politician doing dirty politics like Nageswara Rao.

The Congress leader first cheated former CM late NT Rama Rao, N Chandrababu and then K Chandrashekhar Rao and now he wants to deceive Khammam people. Khammam people should teach a fitting lesson to Nageswara Rao, Ajay Kumar said.