Two held for involving in matka in Adilabad

Adilabad: Two persons were arrested on the charges of involvement in banned matka near Sathnala bus stand area here on Monday. Two mobile phones, a motorbike, liquid cash Rs 5,430 was seized from them.
CCS Inspector D Sainath said that Syed Aktar Ali alias Sajju and Thakur Rajender Singh of the town were apprehended while they were indulging in the gambling, following a tip. The two persons were handed over to Adilabad I town police for further action.
Stringent action would be taken against those who commit offences such as matka and smuggling of gutka, spurious seeds, etc., SP Uday Kumar Reddy warned.