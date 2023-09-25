Two held for involving in matka in Adilabad

Two persons were arrested on the charges of involvement in banned matka near Sathnala bus stand area here on Monday. Two mobile phones, a motorbike, liquid cash Rs 5,430 was seized from them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

Adilabad: Two persons were arrested on the charges of involvement in banned matka near Sathnala bus stand area here on Monday. Two mobile phones, a motorbike, liquid cash Rs 5,430 was seized from them.

CCS Inspector D Sainath said that Syed Aktar Ali alias Sajju and Thakur Rajender Singh of the town were apprehended while they were indulging in the gambling, following a tip. The two persons were handed over to Adilabad I town police for further action.

Stringent action would be taken against those who commit offences such as matka and smuggling of gutka, spurious seeds, etc., SP Uday Kumar Reddy warned.