Two youngsters die in road accident in Telangana’s Choppadandi

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:50 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

Representational Image

Karimnagar: Two youngsters died in a road accident in Choppadandi mandal headquarters on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred when a speeding car hit a two wheeler from the opposite direction near Siddhartha School at 3.45 pm. The car was attempting to overtake the bus, and hit the bike that was moving towards Karimnagar.

Kuthuru Nagesh (21) and Padidam Harish (19), who were traveling on the two wheeler, died on the spot. Both were from Mallapur.

A case was registered and the bodies were shifted to Karimnagar hospital for postmortem.