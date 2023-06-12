| Vande Bharat Express To Begin Operations Between Patna To Ranchi By June End

Vande Bharat Express to begin operations between Patna to Ranchi by June end?

The train departs from Patna Junction Railway Station at 6:55 a.m. and arrives in Ranchi at 1 p.m.

By Mitu David Published Date - 03:40 PM, Mon - 12 June 23

Hyderabad: The Indian Railways conducted a successful trial run of the Vande Bharat Express between Patna and Ranchi on Monday. This marks the introduction of the first semi-high-speed train for Bihar and Jharkhand.

The train departs from Patna Junction Railway Station at 6:55 a.m. and arrives in Ranchi at 1 p.m. For the return journey, it departs from Ranchi at 2:20 p.m. and reaches the capital of Bihar at 8:25 p.m.

The train will traverse through various stations, including Jehanabad, Gaya, Barkakana, Koderma, Hazaribagh Town, and Mesra. The zonal railway authority will conduct several more trials before the train’s final launch.

Operating six days a week, the train is expected to cover over 410 kilometers in less than six hours, significantly reducing the travel time between the two cities.

While the commencement of the Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express is anticipated by the end of June, no official announcement has been made by the authorities yet.