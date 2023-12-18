Vinod Kumar rubbishes Jeevan Reddy’s allegations

Published Date - 06:35 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Hyderabad: BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar demanded that Congress leaders withdraw their allegations against BRS MPs accusing them of remaining silent during the merger of seven mandals and Sileru hydel power plant in erstwhile Khammam district of Telangana into Andhra Pradesh. He said the BRS (then TRS) members staged protests in the Parliament against the Centre’s decision to merge the mandals in Andhra Pradesh, which was in the records.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan here on Monday, Vinod Kumar advised Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy to go through the Parliamentary proceedings during the discussion on the issue. He said both the Congress and the BJP together went against the Constitutional spirit and facilitated the merger of seven mandals and Sileru power plant of Telangana in Andhra Pradesh through an ordinance.

“We protested inside the Parliament, while our party chief K Chandrashekhar Rao called for a State-wide bandh and staged demonstration in protest against the Centre’s decision,” he said. He stated that the current Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was then with the Telugu Desam Party which is responsible for the merger of seven mandals from Telangana in Andhra Pradesh.

He also asserted that under Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership, the BRS would continue to fight for the interests of Telangana and its people. He reiterated the party’s willingess to support the Congress government in its efforts to benefit the State and its people, while also emphasising the importance of conveying the State’s needs to the Centre.