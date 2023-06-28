Visit Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bolarum just for Rs 50

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:49 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Hyderabad: While it is common knowledge that the President of India comes to live at the Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bolarum, Secunderabad, once every year, not many are aware that it is now open for the common public to visit.

Earlier this year, President Draupadi Murmu said that the space belonged to all Indians and formally threw open the Rashtrapati Nilayam in the city on March 22.

It will be open between 10 am and 4 pm daily except for Mondays and public holidays. The entry ticket is only Rs 50 for Indian citizens and Rs 250 for foreigners. Children below the age of eight can visit the place for free. Tickets can be booked at https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in .

A Knowledge Gallery has been set up so that people can be made aware of freedom fighters and respect the values of the freedom struggle. In addition to that, one can see different modes of transport showcased in glass chambers. It is also home to a mini museum.

The herbal and rock garden on the grounds of the Rashtrapati Nilayam is adorned by a small waterfall and a nature classroom. One can also check out two stepwells, Nakshatra Garden, and the Jai Hind ramp on the premises.

But the most interesting aspect of this whole tour will be the underground kitchen tunnel, whose walls boast colourful paintings from different regions in India.

With greenery, artefacts, and the overall vibe of the rich Indian culture, Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad makes for a perfect day outing.