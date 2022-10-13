| Watch Man Swept Away Along With Two Wheeler At Borabanda

A video tweeted by news agency ANI showed a flooded street “A person in the Borabanda area along with his two-wheeler washed away, rescued by locals, as heavy rain lashes the city,” read the tweet.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has been witnessing heavy rains over the last few days with flooding and heavy waterlogging in many parts of the city.

The man and his bike fell down, but while he was pulled to safety by some of the local residents watching from the sides, his vehicle was swept downstream.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: A person in the Borabanda area along with his two-wheeler washed away, rescued by locals, as heavy rain lashes the city pic.twitter.com/kbTpef43jt — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2022

On Wednesday evening, it was raining cats and dogs across the city’s many neighbourhoods, with Ramachandrapuram receiving the heaviest downpour (7.6 cm).

Streets in several areas turned into lakes and cellars in apartments were flooded, damaging many vehicles.

Residential areas on the outskirts, especially those adjacent to lakes, continue to suffer because of severe water stagnation caused by heavy rains in the past few days

By 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Trimulgherry, Kukatpally, and BHEL had each recorded about 5 cm of rain, with Balanagar recording about 7 cm, Quthbullahpur about 6 cm, and Mothinagar about 5.7 cm.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a heavy rainfall spell likely to continue over parts of Tamilnadu and Telangana during the next 5 days and over Interior Karnataka during the next 2 days.