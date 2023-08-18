Women gang decamp with gadgets

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:32 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Hyderabad: A group of unidentified women sneaked into a house and decamped with costly gadgets and other valuables in Musheerabad on Thursday.

Police sources said the suspects entered into the house of Rajesh Kumar in Shashtri Nagar when he was fast asleep leaving the main door open and fled with laptops and mobile phones.

Musheerabad police are investigating. The footage from the surveillance cameras in the surroundings are being examined. They warned citizens to beware and alert them on movement of suspicious persons in the localities.