Yashoda’s ‘We Inspire’ group: A lifeline for cancer warriors

The support group provides a platform to patients to discuss the challenges and solutions related with cancer diagnosis and treatment among each other.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 February 2024, 06:48 PM

Hyderabad: Yashoda Hospitals has launched a cancer survivor support group ‘We Inspire’, which offers physical and moral support to patients and a book on cancer titled ‘I am Unstoppable’ that tells the stories of cancer survivors and provides information on various treatment modalities.

The support group provides a platform to patients to discuss the challenges and solutions related with cancer diagnosis and treatment among each other. They can suggest handy tips to cope up with the diagnosis, treatment and its side effects.

“The book is a one stop solution for all cancer related information. It beautifully captures the emotions, determination and aspects of familial support needed to beat, and survive cancer,” says Dr. G. S. Rao, MD, Yashoda Group of Hospitals.

Director, Yashoda Hospitals Group, Dr. Pavan Gorukanti said that the current advances in medical technology have the potential to fully treat cancer. Highly complicated and technically demanding cancer surgeries can be done with laparoscopic and robotic surgery, he said.

Senior oncologist and robotic cancer surgeon, Clinical Director, Yashoda Hospitals, Dr. Sachin Marda and others were present.