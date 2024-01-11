Youth held for chain snatching in Hyderabad

The arrested person is Ch. Veeraraghavulu Akash (23), a food delivery executive from New Bhoiguda in Secunderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 January 2024, 02:10 PM

Hyderabad: The Government Railway Police (GRP), Secunderabad along with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) nabbed a youth on charges of committing chain snatching offences on Thursday. A gold chain weighing 15 grams was recovered.

The arrested person is Ch. Veeraraghavulu Akash (23), a food delivery executive from New Bhoiguda in Secunderabad. He was involved in five chain snatching offences.

According to the police, Akash is a college dropout and started working as food delivery executive for two years. Akash decided to commit offences to fund for his lavish expenses.

“He decided to target women traveling alone in trains and snatch their gold chains away. He observed women passengers who were seated at window side, and when the trains departed from the railway stations, he boarded them and snatched their gold chains,” said Mahesh M Bhagwat, Additional DGP, Railway and Road Safety.