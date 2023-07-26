Zithara’s Neelima secures Rs 60 lakh of mega deal with ANGELS on ‘Nenu Super Woman’ debut week

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Hyderabad: In a momentous collaboration with WeHub, aha proudly presented ‘Nenu Super Woman’, a business reality show dedicated to uplifting and empowering women entrepreneurs. The show, which premiered on July 21, will be streamed every Friday and Saturday at 7 pm.

The inaugural week of ‘Nenu Super Woman’ witnessed an unprecedented investment of Rs 1.35 crore from six esteemed ANGELS – Deepa Dodla, Sudhakar Reddy, Dr Sindhura Narayana, Sridhar Gadhi, Rohit Chennamaneni, and Renuka Bodla – in the innovative startup companies of four exceptional women entrepreneurs.

Prathima Vishwanath – Founder of Ammamma’s: Prathima Vishwanath’s inspiring story challenges age-related stereotypes, proving that entrepreneurship knows no limits. Her brand, Ammamma’s, started with a vision to provide nutritious food to her athlete daughter, Maanya. Today, Ammamma’s supplies healthy food to 1,000 stores in Hyderabad and Secunderabad, followed by 150 stores in Bengaluru. Sudhakar Reddy and Deepa Dodla invested Rs 50 lakh for a 2% Equity stake, exemplifying the spirit of entrepreneurship.

Pavani – Founder of Vapra: Paving the way to a cleaner India, Pavani, a BTech graduate, along with her friends, embarked on a mission to clean India without landfills. Within two years, Vapra successfully diverted 24 lakh kilos of waste from dumping grounds and recycled it through innovative compost pits. Vapra’s compost powder caters to both household and community compost pits. Her passion and innovative approach deeply impressed the ANGELS. Sudhakar, known for his green initiatives, and Dr Sindhura Narayana believed in Pavani’s vision. The duo finalised the deal, investing Rs 25 lakh for a 20% Equity stake.

Dr Neelima – Founder of CocoTang: Dr Neelima, a dentist, ventured into building the brand CocoTang with a vision to extend unconditional love and care to everyone through nutritious products. Her determination to make a difference healthy lifestyle led her to pursue an MSc in Nutrition to strengthen her brand. Seeking an investment of Rs 50 lakh for a 5% Equity stake, Dr Neelima received support from Deepa Dodla, who committed to placing CocoTang products in her centre. Sudhakar Reddy expressed his intention to use CocoTang products in Abhi Bus.

Sridevi – Founder of Zithara: The weekend episodes concluded with a bang as the ANGELS united in a groundbreaking mega deal to invest in Zithara, India’s first UPI customer engagement platform. Sridevi, a tech-savvy mother, and US returnee, founded Zithara to revolutionise digital engagement. Her innovative approach captivated the ANGELS, leading to a heated negotiation. After several counteroffers, the ANGELS finally offered Rs 60 lakh for a 6% Equity stake, acknowledging Sridevi’s immense potential and vision for the future.

Do not miss to watch the 3rd and 4th episodes of ‘Nenu Super Woman’ on July 28 and 29 only on aha.