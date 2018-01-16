​Class 10 student stabbed by classmate in Hyderabad

By | Published: 5:00 pm 5:59 pm

Hyderabad: A Class 10 student was stabbed, allegedly by his classmate, during an argument here on Tuesday.

According to the ​Nacharam police​, they were​ investigating ​it as ​an attempt to murder case​. The victim, identified as Aravind, is a resident of Veera Reddy Nagar under the Nacharam police station limits.

“​We are yet to know what led to the argument. Doctors ​have ​said ​that ​the condition of the boy is progressive​ and that he is out of danger​,” said the police.

Based on a complaint given by the ​victim’s ​parents, police ​have ​booked a case and the juvenile with the conflict of law has been apprehended.

Further details are awaited.