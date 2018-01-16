​Class 10 student stabbed by classmate in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A Class 10 student was stabbed, allegedly by his classmate, during an argument here on Tuesday.
According to the Nacharam police, they were investigating it as an attempt to murder case. The victim, identified as Aravind, is a resident of Veera Reddy Nagar under the Nacharam police station limits.
“We are yet to know what led to the argument. Doctors have said that the condition of the boy is progressive and that he is out of danger,” said the police.
Based on a complaint given by the victim’s parents, police have booked a case and the juvenile with the conflict of law has been apprehended.
Further details are awaited.