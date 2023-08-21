Asifabad: Bank manager dies after consuming pesticide, family blames workload

Banothu Suresh, a resident of Chintaguda village in Jannaram mandal of Mancherial district, attempted to end his life by taking pesticide

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:26 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A 35-year-old branch manager of the State Bank of India-Wankidi died, allegedly after consuming pesticide on Sunday evening.

Wankidi Sub-Inspector D Sagar said the manager Banothu Suresh, a resident of Chintaguda village in Jannaram mandal of Mancherial district, attempted to end his life by taking pesticide which he was carrying with him in front of the branch following completion of his duty at 7 pm. He was immediately shifted to a hospital in Asifabad and then to a hospital in Karimnagar, where he died while undergoing treatment.

Suresh’s father Laxmirajam has lodged a complaint with police, stating that Suresh told his wife that he was under stress due to workload in the office. He alleged that Suresh resorted to the drastic step when he was unable to handle the workload. The police are verifying the statement.

Suresh is survived by his wife and a four-year old son. He was transferred to the Wankidi branch a year back.