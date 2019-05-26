Gandhi, Osmania medical colleges put up impressive show

By | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: The medical education in the State-run teaching hospitals of Telangana has started to get its due recognition with Gandhi Medical College (GMC) getting 16th rank in the Indian Today Magazine Ranking list of top 40 best medical colleges in India.

Last year, the rankings had the GMC at 20th position and this year, it improved by four places. The Osmania Medical College (OMC) also finds a place in the list with 21st rank.

In the last five years, national-level agencies have started to take note of the medical education in Telangana due to the State government’s concerted efforts at improving academic excellence and infrastructure.

“Things will further improve, and we will occupy higher ranks after completing the ongoing faculty recruitment. On behalf of the State government, we thank principals and faculty for their efforts. It is due to their hard work, we have been able to achieve these ranks,” said Dr K Ramesh Reddy, DME, Telangana.

The State government was giving importance to research in medical colleges and recently, introduced a scheme dubbed as ‘Merit’ to fund research projects by faculty and students.

Apart from GMC, only two other medical colleges from South India figure in the top 20 in the India Today rankings. Bangalore Medical College in Bengaluru was ranked 13th while Sri Ramchandra Medical College, Chennai, was ranked 19th. AIIMS, New Delhi, Christian Medical College, Vellore, and Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, held top three rankings respectively.

The legacy goes on

Hyderabad: The achievement of Gandhi Medical College and Osmania Medical College in making it to the rankings of India Today is significant given that there are nearly 244 government teaching hospitals and 503 private medical colleges in the country.

Gandhi Medical College

While the new building of GMC at Musheerabad was inaugurated in 2003, the college and the hospital are synonymous with the history of Secunderabad. The GMC was established in September, 1954, and received recognition from Medical Council of India in 1956. Initially, it was known as People’s Medical College and was established near SD Eye Hospital. In 1958, it was shifted to Basheerbagh.

Gandhi hospital has the distinction of being the first open heart surgery centre of the united Andhra Pradesh and the first to have Cath lab facilities for training DM cardiology students. In 1851, the Gandhi Hospital was started as an Infirmary with just three wards, later developed into a Cantonment Hospital with 95 beds in 1900. It became King Edward Memorial Hospital in 1913 and a teaching hospital for GMC in 1958.

Seats at GMC

MBBS: 200

Post Graduate: 164

Super Speciality: 22

Osmania Medical College

The Osmania Medical College was established in 1846 and remains a most sought-after institution among students. The legacy of the college includes Hyderabad Chloroform Commissions in 1888 and 1891, which established the safety of chloroform in humans.

The OMC also was an institution for Sir Ronald Ross’ Nobel-winning discovery of the malarial parasite. It has close to 10 different allied hospitals. The crown jewel among all the allied hospitals is the Osmania General Hospital where the first kidney transplantation in the country was taken up in 1982.

Seats at OMC

MBBS: 250

Post Graduate: 367

Super Speciality: 56

—-M Sai Gopal