Gram panchayat special officers told to deliver duties effectively

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 February 2024, 06:52 PM

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham told the gram panchayat (GP) special officers to perform their duties effectively and avoid any problems in the services provided to the public.

Speaking at a one-day training programme here on Tuesday organised for the special officers appointed to the gram panchayats he suggested that the special officers should be aware of the new Panchayati Raj Act, use of panchayat funds, payment of bills and development works.

The resolutions of Gram Sabha and Gram Panchayat should be scanned and preserved.

A special sanitation drive should be undertaken from February 7 to 15 and carry out dry day activity, Gautham said. A gram sabha involving the public has to be organised on Wednesday.

A special gram sabha should be held on February 15 to honour the sanitation workers and involve the youth in large numbers. Priority has to be given to drinking water supply in the villages without leakages and steps should be taken to cover open wells.

People should be made aware of segregation of wet and dry garbage at home. Special attention has to be paid to keep hospitals, schools and markets in gram panchayats clean. Steps should be taken to protect the greenery in the villages and the nurseries should be inspected, he noted.

Special officers have to provide services in a way that the public would remember their services for a long time and see a clear change in their rule, the Collector added.

Speaking at a similar programme in Kothagudem, district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala informed that 218 special officers have been appointed for 479 gram panchayats. Payment of bills for the works done in villages has to be made to executing firms but not to individuals, she said.

Padayatras have to be conducted involving the elected members, youth and women to identify the problems in the villages and an action plan has to be prepared to address them. Awareness programmes on the ills of liquor and ganja consumption have to be conducted, the Collector added.