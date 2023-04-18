Historic monuments getting vibrant look under Telangana government

On the World Heritage Day on Tuesday, people from diverse sections shared images of different historic structures across the Telangana State

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:48 PM, Tue - 18 April 23

Tombs

Hyderabad: Many historic monuments, which were left neglected and ruined in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, are now sporting a clean and vibrant look, thanks to the measures taken by the Telangana government.

According top priority to the rich heritage and maintenance of historic monuments, the State government has initiated several restoration measures. As a result, the minarets, stepwells, tombs, palaces are now illuminated with colourful lights and the pristine glory of the structures is all pervading.

Sharing a few pictures of different structures, Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao tweeted: “On this World Heritage Day, let me highlight some of the beautiful restoration work done by Municipal Administration Department in the last few years. Our aim is to get the World Heritage City status to Hyderabad city.”

Step into the iconic Bhagwandas Bagh stepwell, Gudimalkpaur, Qutb Shahi Tombs stepwell, Kokapet stepwell, Kondapur stepwell or Shiva Bagh stepwell, Gudimalkapur, they are all now free from debris and trash. Crystal clear water and clean environs greet people at these locations.

It is not just about the stepwell, the towering clock towers at Sultan Bazar, Mahabub Chowk and Secunderabad, many of which were defunct, have now got a new lease of life.

On the World Heritage Day on Tuesday, people from diverse sections shared images of different historic structures across the State. Secretary to Chief Minister Smitha Sabharwal also tweeted: “Some snapshots of Ramappa World Heritage. One of the most stunning architectural marvels in the world.”

Sharing details of more restoration works planned in the city, MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted: “In continuation, Khurshid Jahi Devdi, Sardar Mahal, Hyderabad Central Library and Sheikhpet Sarai among many others are being taken up for restoration. The list continues…”