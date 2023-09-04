Hyderabad braces for intense rains: These areas on alert

The Telangana State Development Planning Society has issued a weather advisory warning that increased rainfall intensity is expected in several areas of the city, while others can anticipate lighter showers.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:49 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Hyderabad: As monsoon season continues to make its presence felt in Hyderabad, residents are being advised to prepare for a potentially heavy downpour on Monday. The Telangana State Development Planning Society has issued a weather advisory warning that increased rainfall intensity is expected in several areas of the city, while others can anticipate lighter showers.

According to the latest weather report, areas such as Rajendranagar, Falaknuma, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, and parts of Jubilee Hills and Serilingampally are expected to bear the brunt of the rain, with precipitation ranging from 15.60 mm to 64.40 mm. These regions should be prepared for possible waterlogging, as such heavy rainfall can lead to disruptions in daily life and traffic congestion.

In contrast, other areas of Hyderabad are expected to experience lighter rainarise due to the anticipated heavy rainfall. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has deployed additional personnel and equipment in vulnerable areas to mitigate the impact of flooding and provide assistance to affected residents.