Hyderabad: Gurubani Keertans, sermons by Ragi Jathas mark 553rd Prakash Utsav

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:57 PM, Tue - 8 November 22

Hyderabad: Recitation of Gurubani Keertans and sermons by renowned Ragi Jathas (preachers), marked the 553rd Prakash Utsav (birthday celebrations) of ‘Sri Guru Nanak Devji, the first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikh Religion.

The major attraction of the concluding event was jointly organised under the aegis of Prabhandak Committees, Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad where over 25,000 Sikh devotees and other community faith participated in the Vishaal Deewan at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally.

The Prabhandak Committee, GSS, President S. Baldev Singh Bagga, GSGSS President, S Kuldeep Singh General Secretary, S Jagmohan Singh, Secretary, S Harpreet Singh Gulati (GSS) and others said the mass congregation began this morning at 11 am and continued up to 4 pm and was marked by the recitations of Gurubani Keertans and Kathas.

Noted preachers and Ragi Jathas, Bhai Satnam Singh Singhji (Sri Darbar Sahib, Golden Temple Amritsar), Bhai Sarabjeet Singhji of Patna, Bihar, Hazuri Ragi Jathas, Bhai Hari Singhji, Bhai Charanjeet Singhji, Bhai Jagdev Singhji and others were especially invited from various parts of the country.