Inflows into Singur swell as rains continue in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 AM, Thu - 20 July 23

Sangareddy: Owing to consistent rains in river Manjeera’s catchment area, the inflows to the Singur Multipurpose project swelled to 6,866 cusecs as against the 2,875 cusecs on Wednesday night.

The inflows increased to 4,674 cusecs by 6 am on Thursday. The inflows further swelled to nearly 7,000 cusecs by 9 am. Since the river’s catchment area was receiving heavy rains, the irrigation authorities said the inflows would continue for a few days.

The current storage in the project is put at 19.078TMCft against its full storage capacity of 29.91TMCft. Meanwhile, the minor irrigation tanks were receiving inflows as the erstwhile Medak district was receiving continuous rains for over three consecutive days. The uninterrupted rains had disrupted normal life as they forced the people to stay indoors for three days. The officials had put the citizens on alert asking them to vacate the old and dilapidated houses until the rain recedes.

All the streams across the district have come alive. The Ghanpur Anicut project was overflowing while the Pocharam dam was receiving heavy inflows. The irrigation authorities said that nearly 10,000 cusecs of water were flowing over Ghanpur Anicut, which eventually flows into Nizam Sagar.