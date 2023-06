| Khammam Three Members Of A Family Die By Suicide

The bodies of a couple and their daughter were found hanging from a tree in Pata Karaigudem village in Khammam district.

By IANS Published Date - 01:31 PM, Fri - 23 June 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Three members of a family died by suicide in Telangana’s Khammam district on Friday, police said.

The bodies of a couple and their daughter were found hanging from a tree in Pata Karaigudem village in Penuballi mandal, Khammam.

The deceased were identified as P. Krishnaiah (40), his wife Suhasini (35) and their daughter Amrutha (19).

Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the family resorted to the extreme step due to Suhasini’s ill health. Depressed over her health problems, the couple and their daughter hanged themselves to a tree in a mango grove.

Police shifted the bodies to a government hospital for autopsy. “We have registered a case and took up further investigation,” a police officer said.