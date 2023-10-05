| No Need To Travel To Hyderabad For Any Treatment From Now Onwards Harish Rao

No need to travel to Hyderabad for any treatment from now onwards: Harish Rao

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating a 1,000-bed hospital attached to Government Medical College Siddipet on Thursday, the Minister has said that it has been realised because Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was at the helm of affairs.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Updated On - 02:50 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

Siddipet: Finance, Health Minister T Harish Rao has said that the Government hospital bed strength has increased to 1,000 beds from 100 beds after the district was created in 2016. Addressing the gathering after inaugurating a 1,000-bed hospital attached to Government Medical College Siddipet on Thursday, the Minister has said that it has been realised because Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was at the helm of affairs.

Stating that only children of doctors and rich people used to study MBBS before Telangana was created, the Health Minister has said the children of daily wagers were also studying MBBS in Telangana because the State had increased the Medical Colleges manifold. Since the college had 175 seats, Rao has said 25 students from different parts of the nation would join here while the rest of the seats were restricted to only Telangana students.

He has said that the joining of Delhi students would just reflect how exactly the State had changed. Until now the patients used to go to Gandhi, and Osmania Hospitals for super-specialty treatment, Rao, however, has said that there would be no need to travel to Hyderabad to get such treatment as there would be every facility in Government Hospital Siddipet. The Health Minister has said that he had also laid a foundation for building an exclusive cancer block.

Elaborating on the health services at the hospital, Rao has said that the hospital had a 40-bed dialysis centre, 15 operation theatres, 8 modular operation theaters, 100 ICU beds, a 30-bed emergency ward, and many others.

He further said that they would also build a 50-bed super specialty critical care block shortly. Saying that the Medical College will have 875 patients, Rao has said the college had 13 PG departments while the health department was preparing to get permission for an additional 3 departments.

He has said that the hospital will have 280 doctors, and 150 house surgeons will discharge the duties.

The Minister has said that the hospital will provide health services from first aid to life-threatening diseases. With the building of a Medical College, Hospital and many others, Rao has said that the Ensanpally village has become a Banjara Hills-like area on the outskirts of the Siddipet town.

The Minster has said that the landholders here were getting Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore per acre of land here. Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma, College Principal Dr Vimala Thomas and others were present.