Police stopped AR Rahman’s Concert midway in Pune

A video is doing the rounds on the internet an officer asks Rahman and other musicians present on the stage to stop the performance.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:10 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Hyderabad: Indian music composer AR Rahman’s live concert was abruptly stopped in Pune by the police after they crossed the 10 pm deadline.

The concert took place on Sunday at the Raja Bahadur Mill area in Pune. While the original timings of the concert were from 8 pm to 10 pm, the singer continued singing beyond 10 pm.

A video is doing the rounds on the internet an officer asks Rahman and other musicians present on the stage to stop the performance. Soon after the video went viral, the Pune Police also issued a statement stating that their performance surpassed the 10 pm deadline.

As per the order by the Supreme Court of India, loud music is banned in open spaces in Pune after 10 pm.

The Oscar-winning music composer later, thanked the people of Pune for all the love during “a roller coaster concert” while sharing a few pictures from the show. His tweet reads, “’Pune! Thank you for all the love and euphoria last night! Was such a roller coaster concert! No wonder Pune is home to so much classical music! We shall be back soon to sing with you all again!”’

News agency ANI tweeted, “Pune Police stopped music maestro AR Rahman from singing during his concert last night after he continued to perform beyond the permissible time of 10 pm.”

The singer then shared a video from the concert adding the clip of police stopping the concert midway and confessing to having a rockstar moment. He thanked Pune for the roller coaster ride again.

“Did we all just have the “Rockstar” moment on stage yesterday? I think we did! We were overwhelmed by the love of the audience and kept wanting to give more…Pune, thank you once again for such a memorable evening. Here’s a little snippet of our roller coaster ride 😉 (sic),” he wrote.

