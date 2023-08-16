Rs 1.97 Cr sanctioned for renovation of Mancherial temple

Mancherial MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Forest minister A Indrakaran Reddy for sanctioning the funds.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:53 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

Mancherial: The State government on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 1.97 crore for renovation of ancient Sri Vishwanatha Swamy temple of the town.

He said the temple would be developed with the help of the grant, besides creating basic amenities for the convenience of devotees.

He added that the previous governments ignored the shrine which was established 60 years back and is a major temple in the town.

It houses temples of Sri Venkateshwara Swamy, Anjayaneya Swamy and Kanyaka Parameshwari as well.