Special trains will run from Hyderabad to Cuttack; Check details

Special trains will run from Hyderabad to Cuttack and back to clear summer rush. Special train will leave Hyderabad on July 4, 11, 18, and 25.

According to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi of Waltair Division here, the train No. 07165 Hyderabad– Cuttack special train will leave Hyderabad on July 4, 11, 18, and 25 at 20.10 hrs and arrive in Duvvada near here at 09.05.hrs on the next day and reach Cuttack at 17.45.hrs.

In the return direction the train No. 07166 Cuttack-Hyderabad special train will leave Cuttack on July 5, 12, 19 and 26 at 22.30.hrs to arrive in Duvvada on the next day at 07.35hrs and reach Hyderabad at 21.00hrs.

Stoppages: Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Annavaram, Anakapalle, Duvvada, Kothavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar between Hyderabad and Cuttack.

Composition: The train will comprise 2nd AC-4, 3rd AC-8 , Sleeper-6 , General Class-2 and Motar Car-2 (LHB coaches) .