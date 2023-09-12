State Govt. paying attention to women health: Collector Gautham

He along with Mayor P Neeraja newly set up Arogya Mahila centre at Basti Dawakhana at old municipal corporation office here on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:15 PM, Tue - 12 September 23

Khammam: The Telangana government was paying special attention to women’s health, said district Collector VP Gautham.

Arogya Mahila centres for women were being established to educate women about various diseases and provide treatment, he said. He along with Mayor P Neeraja newly set up Arogya Mahila centre at Basti Dawakhana at old municipal corporation office here on Tuesday.

The Collector said that on every Tuesday special screening would be conducted at the outpatient wing at the centres to prevent diseases like cancer, breast cancer, micronutrient deficiencies, urinary tract infections, PCOD, STI and to help weight management among women.

In the first phase, on March 8 making International Women’s Day six Arogya Mahila centres were set up in the district. So far 5, 795 women have registered and were treated in the centres and 790 of them have been sent to referral hospitals for further medical care.

In the second phase, six Arogya Mahila centres have been started. All arrangements were made to conduct tests and treat women by specialist doctors. Health officials should create awareness among women about Arogya Mahila centres.

A board should be displayed at all the centres so that the public could know about them, he suggested while Mayor Neeraja appealed to women to take advantage of Arogya Mahila centres.

Nine Arogya Mahila centres in second phase in Kothagudem

At a programme at Aswapuram mandal headquarters in Kothagudem district, district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala inaugurated Arogya Mahila centre. She informed that in the first phase five centres were set up and in the second phase Arogya Mahila centres were set up in nine mandals.

As majority of women who face health issues were not able to get proper treatment, the State government has established Arogya Mahila centres. Diagnostic and health services would be provided to teenage girls to old aged women at the centres, she said.