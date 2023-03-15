State Women’s Commission allows Bandi Sanjay to appear on March 18

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:13 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

Hyderabad: The State Women’s Commission has allowed BJP State president Bandi Sanjay to appear before it on March 18 in connection with his derogatory comments against BRS MLC K Kavitha.

The Commission had issued summons to Sanjay asking him to appear before it on March 15. However, he wrote to the Commission on Tuesday requesting permission to appear on March 18 as the Budget Session of the Parliament was in progress.

The Commission on Wednesday responded positively to his request and asked him to appear before it on March 18 at 11 am. The Commission also warned him that action would have to be initiated against him if he failed to appear on that date.