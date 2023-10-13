Successful double lung transplant on Paraquat poisoning patient at Yashoda Hospitals

The youngster Rohit suffered Paraquat poisoning, which is a toxic chemical widely used in the manufacture of herbicides. As a result, Rohit suffered irreversible pulmonary fibrosis causing respiratory failure.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:01 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Hyderabad: In novel organ transplantation, the surgeons at Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad have successfully conducted double lung transplantation on a 23-year-old-youngster from Mahabubabad district, whose lungs, kidneys and liver were damaged after he consumed poison.

“Lung transplant for the above conditions was only done in few centers in the world and there is no survivor for this condition from India. Hence after making sure that no poison is remaining in the body, bilateral lung transplantation was done at Yashoda hospitals, Secunderabad,” Dr. Pavan Gorukanti Director, Yashoda group of hospitals, said in a media interaction.

The patient received the donor lungs from a cadaveric brain dead donor as part of the state run Jeevandan organ donation initiative.

This sort of lung transplantation was performed in India for the first time for the above condition successfully. We feel that our case is the only longest survivor in India, Dr. Hari Kishan Gonuguntla, senior interventional pulmonologist, who led the transplant, said.

The procedure was led by senior interventional pulmonologist, Dr. Hari Kishan Gonuguntla along with thoracic and lung transplant surgeons Dr. K. R. Balasubramoniam, Dr. Manjunath Bale, Dr. Chetan, Dr. Sricharan, Dr. Vimi Vargehese and team at Yashoda hospitals, Secunderabad.

The patient was discharged recently and currently he does not require oxygen and is able to do his routine activities without any difficulty.