Sundays become a laughter filled delight in Hyderabad

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 03:22 PM, Sun - 20 August 23

Hyderabad: Bored of clubbing every weekend and want to have a chill night with lots of laughter? Well, looks like the stand-up comedians are making the wish come true. As the audience’s appetite for laughter continues to grow, the number of comedians and venues dedicated to host these performances did too.

Sundays in Hyderabad have undergone a delightful transformation recently, emerging as a day filled with laughter and entertainment. With the burgeoning stand-up comedy scene, the city has witnessed a surge in the popularity of comedy shows that attract audiences from all walks of life.

“Me and my husband love stand-up comedy and there is a new show happening in the city almost every Sunday now, so we make sure to go for at least one show every weekend,” said Anita Sharma, a comedy enthusiast.

Hyderabad sees a new set of comedians performing at different venues in the city every week. Many comedy enthusiasts were headed out for different shows hosted today at various locations like Sameer and Muneer at Aaromale, Samay Raina at ShilpaKala Vedika, Yash Bajaj performed at Qofee, Saikiran Rayaprolu, Rajasekhar Mamidanna and Rohit Swain were a few other stand-up comedians who performed in the city.