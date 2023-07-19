SVS Group Chairman emphasises value of polytechnic diploma

Stressing the importance of discipline in education, Dr Errabelli Thirmal Rao, chairman of SVS Group of Institutions, urged students to remain focused in their studies and strive for knowledge.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:19 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Speaking at an orientation programme for newly enrolled Diploma (Polytechnic) students at the Bheemaram campus here on Wednesday, Dr Rao underscored the significance of technical education and commended the TS Technical Education Board for maintaining high standards in polytechnic colleges. He emphasised that technical education at the diploma level holds immense value, with Diploma in Engineering students now competing on par with B.Tech/B.E students for jobs. In some cases, the diploma graduates even surpass their peers, thanks to their comprehensive technical education acquired during the 10 2 level.

“There are still vacant seats available for students interested in joining the polytechnic course at our college. Some students who secured admission earlier have chosen to pursue IIIT or other courses. Interested individuals can contact our office between 9 am to 5 pm or reach us by phone at 9849509036,” Dr Rao said.

Managing Committee member of SVS Colleges, Dr E Ventateshwara Rao, Colleges Principal Dr B Raghu, Director Ajendra K Rathod, Dean Dr Kumara Swamy, Placements Officer, as well as other staff members, students, and their parents, attended the event.