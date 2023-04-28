US Consulate General in Hyderabad: Items prohibited at premises

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:30 PM, Fri - 28 April 23

Hyderabad: The US Consulate General in Hyderabad has recently issued a list of items that are prohibited within its premises.

These include cell phones, battery-operated or electronic devices, bags such as purses, travel bags, backpacks, briefcases, and suitcases (with the exception of unsealed plastic bags, small cloth bags, and zip folders), and food and drink items.

The list also includes cosmetics, sealed envelopes or packages, flammable items, sharp objects, weapons, long-handled umbrellas, and powders of any kind, including religious-related powders or spices.

Upon arrival at the consulate, visitors will be required to place all their belongings in a tray that will then be passed through an X-ray machine. If any prohibited items are found during the screening process, the applicant will be requested to leave the premises and return after keeping them outside the US Consulate.

The construction of the new consulate was completed with an investment of USD 297 million and is situated on a 12.2-acre site. On March 15, 2023, the consulate officially ended its lease of Paigah Palace and began operations at the new facility on March 20.