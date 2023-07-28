Viral photo: No challans imposed during rains, confirms Cyberabad Traffic Police

Many questioned the priorities of the traffic police during such challenging times.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:37 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Hyderabad: A viral photo circulating on social media purportedly showing a traffic policeman in the city issuing challans amidst heavy floods has prompted the Cyberabad traffic police to issue a statement clarifying the situation.

According to the Police, the photo does not depict the issuance of challans but rather captures a video of the efforts to remove waterlogging on the Ayodhya Cross Road.

The photo, which was widely circulated on social media, garnered attention from the public. Many questioned the priorities of the traffic police during such challenging times.

To address the growing confusion, the Cyberabad traffic police took to their official Twitter handle and issued a clarifying statement.

They tweeted, “Traffic personnel in the above is not imposing any e-challan. Road connecting Ayodhya Junction and Basrigadi was submerged with rainwater on the intervening night of 26/27/7/2023. A videograph was taken before the logged water was cleared and the same after the action taken.”

A videograph was taken before the logged water was cleared and the same after the action taken. — CYBERABAD TRAFFIC POLICE (@CYBTRAFFIC) July 28, 2023