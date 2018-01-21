Satiate your cravings

By | Published: 12:40 am 8:26 pm

One needs to spend atleast ten years of their life to become a doctor, so when it came to it, actor Shatru chose acting. “I thought why not spend the same ten years in the film industry and become an actor,” says Shatru who moved to Hyderabad from Orissa for his graduation and took up microbiology as his main subject which had the least amount of coursework.

It left him time to run after directors every day after college with his portfolio. “Luckily, I got a chance in the movie Leader where I hardly got any screen time. Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha (KGVPG) was my big break and I started to make a name for myself after that,” says Shatru who essayed the popular character Ramaraju in KGVPG.

Do what you like

Fitness had always been a part of his routine since he wanted to become an actor. “Initially, I didn’t have the budget to spend money on trainers and diet. So through internet, I researched about workouts, which exercise targets which body part etc,” says the actor who prefers early morning runs when he is on outdoor shoots.

As an actor, Shatru feels he needs to be fit and not build muscles, six packs or have a heavyset body. “I go to my regular gym or if I don’t get time, I do it at home. I have set up a kickboxing equipment at home which helps me burn unwanted calories if I have something calorie rich the day before,” says the 33-year-old actor whose upcoming projects are Rangasthalam, Kadai Kutty Singham and Bharath Ane Nenu.

He dedicates 45 minutes every day to fitness and feels that a proper 45-minute workout is enough for anyone. “One starts to burn calories after 20 minutes, the remaining 25 minutes is enough to burn what we ate the day before,” he says.

Shatru follows a set of workouts which target different parts of his body. For days when he wants a more muscled physique; he combines the focused workouts and does sets. His routine starts with shoulders, chest, back, lower body and finally biceps and triceps. “Each part has specific muscles, like in shoulders, there are three muscles: anterior, mid and posterior. For each muscle, there is a specific workout. So focus on it and workout efficiently,” suggests Shatru.

Since getting fit involves 80 per cent dietary changes, that part is taken care of by his wife. “It is better to divide meals into six portions. If you take a heavy meal, your body will only burn the energy it requires, the rest will turn into fat and pop out as a belly. So when you take small portions, the food is distributed properly,” says Shatru who eats his first meal before hitting the gym.

Eat, but make sure you workout equally is what the actor says, “If you skip your cravings, you’ll be frustrated and won’t feel like doing anything. So it’s better you satiate your craving in moderation and workout the next day.” He also advises not overdoing the workout. “Many work hard in the gym. But working out for 45 minutes is more than enough. Target each muscle every day. Neither go heavy nor low, workout smart. Find a fitness video, watch it before you hit the gym and bang it. Self motivation is the key to anything,” says Shatru who advises fitness freaks to follow one rule, remember what you eat today and burn it the next day. For beginners, he says, “do a sprint for a minute and alternate it for at least 20 mins to get your heart pumping and burn off the calories.”