‘Thrillers always grip audience’, says Satya Prakash

Well-known for his impeccable roles as a villain in many Indian languages, Satya Prakash has now forayed into direction with Ullala Ullala on Sukheebhava films, bankrolled by Gururaj. As the film is slated for release on January 1, Satya Prakash shared his experiences with the media as a debut director. He recollected those days when he entered the film industry to realise his dream of becoming a director and said that he waited for many years to reach his cherished destination.

“Of course, I do not feel sad for the delay because the industry blessed me otherwise with many stunning roles all these years which made me so popular. Fortunately, I could appeal to the audience of several languages down south and in north also equally,” he said.

Speaking about Ullala Ullala, Prakash added that it is a thriller and would certainly receive its share of success since it has engrossing content. “Nowadays, thrillers are being encouraged well. The taste of audience changed considerably. Not only in the Telugu language, but even other language films are also producing crime and suspense thrillers. This movie is about human beings who look like souls and viceversa. Whoever heard the story appreciated the narrative. I chose my son Nataraj for the hero’s role as he suited the character. When producer Gururaj watched my son’s first film in Kannada, he said he would serve the purpose of the film. The actors and the technicians enhanced the depth of the story onscreen with their wonderful dedication and merit,” Prakash elaborated.

Expressing his gratitude to ace director Puri Jagannadh and director YVS Chowdary, Prakash added that they advised him to finish the project within the stipulated time period. “I followed their word and finished the project within the planned period. They told me that if the director failed to complete the project as planned, it would be counted as the first failure even before the film’s release. I am really indebted to them for their invaluable suggestion,” Satya Prakash concluded.

