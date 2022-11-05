Saturday, Nov 5, 2022
Hyderabad
Telangana
Andhra Pradesh
India
World
Entertainment
Science and Tech
Sport
Business
NRI
View Point
cartoon
Columns
Reviews
Education Today
Property
Videos
Lifestyle
Rewind
NRI
View Point
cartoon
Columns
Reviews
Education Today
Property
Videos
Lifestyle
Rewind
Tamil Nadu farmers demand implementation of KCR model of welfare and development
Incremental innovation will spur GSDP, says KTR at T-Hub’s 7th anniversary
Aiming to make Telangana TB free by 2025: Harish Rao
Telangana: Private colleges collecting more than prescribed fee to attract Rs 2 lakh fine per student
American Army band playing Indian National Anthem resurfaces on social media
Elon Musk’s bizarre conspiracy theory about himself cracks up internet
Hyderabad: T-Hub celebrates seven years of innovation
BJP leader’s tearjerker drama at Munugode polling station triggers laugh fest on social media
Unfortunately, there is no choice: Musk on Twitter layoffs
Stage set for counting of votes in Telangana’s Munugode
Indian Army approves five Make II projects providing impetus to Atma Nirbhaarta
CM KCR to campaign in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections
VFX, gaming to attract Rs 250 crore in Telangana
Latest News
TMI Group inaugurates new corporate office in Hyderabad
4 mins ago
Telangana: Minister Sabitha orders probe into food poisoning incident at KGBV
20 mins ago
TS EdCET 2022 first phase seat allotment released
44 mins ago
Drug chocolate bars case: Cops identify 120 consumers in Hyderabad
48 mins ago
Formula E Race track works: Traffic diversions at Necklace road on Sunday
49 mins ago
Hyderabad
TMI Group inaugurates new corporate office in Hyderabad
Drug chocolate bars case: Cops identify 120 consumers in Hyderabad
Formula E Race track works: Traffic diversions at Necklace road on Sunday
Hyderabad: 21 Gentlemen Cadets complete MCEME course
Student arrested for selling drug laced chocolate bars in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Artillery Centre celebrates its diamond jubilee
Hyderabad: JNJ Housing Society expresses gratitude to CM KCR
Railways Ministry withdraws DRM’s powers of revising platform ticket rates
‘Northern part of Hyderabad to be next hub for real estate’
Hyderabad Police arrest drug kingpin from Goa
South Central Railway to operate special trains to clear extra rush
Virat Kohli’s giant cutout comes up in Hyderabad on his birthday
Head to these places in and around Hyderabad for karthika vanabhojanam
SCR partially cancels certain trains due to non-interlocking works
Cartoon
Cartoon: November 5, 2022
India
Railways Ministry withdraws DRM’s powers of revising platform ticket rates
2 hours ago
Tamil Nadu farmers demand implementation of KCR model of welfare and development
15 mins ago
Padmashali community to campaign for zero GST on handlooms in Gujarat
3 hours ago
Southern States advised to plan in advance for power demand for summer, rabi
4 hours ago
Riyadh Indian Embassy’s blood donation campaign elicits good response
6 hours ago
Education Today
Understand what IUCN status is
2 weeks ago
Calculate a partner’s share of profit in business
2 weeks ago
Time to take a break and stay stress-free
2 weeks ago
Understand the importance of ecology
3 weeks ago
web stories
SRK’s motivation: ‘One has to believe that good will always outweigh the bad’
Widespread Twitter layoffs begin a week after Musk takeover
What your sign says: 05-11-2022
US risks losing talented H1-B visa holders to Canada: Study
Virat Kohli’s birthday: 5 lesser-known facts about the champion
What your sign says: 04-11-2022
Telangana
Telangana: Minister Sabitha orders probe into food poisoning incident at KGBV
TS EdCET 2022 first phase seat allotment released
Harish Rao stresses on more normal deliveries in Govt hospitals
Nizamabad Collector urges youth to set up food processing units
Incremental innovation will spur GSDP, says KTR at T-Hub’s 7th anniversary
Engineering admissions on rise in Telangana
Editorials
Editorial: Pak caught in chaos
22 hours ago
Editorial: Memories of Licence Raj
2 days ago
Editorial: Time up for sedition law
3 days ago
Editorial: Going digital
4 days ago
Sports
ISL: Hyderabad FC winning run continues, beat Odisha FC 1-0
Cooch Behar Trophy: Aman, Rithish power Hyderabad to 462/6 on Day 1
Nihaal guides Raju CA to victory in HCA A3 division league
Rakul unveils Hyderabad Strikers’ jersey ahead of Tennis Premier League
Horse Racing: Pleroma, She Can, High Command shine in trials
Horse Racing: Mojito fancied for Pune feature
Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan’s visit to Ippatam villages causes stir
3 hours ago
South Central Railway to operate special trains to clear extra rush
3 hours ago
Honour Killing: 16-year-old girl beaten to death by father in Vizag
4 hours ago
SCR partially cancels certain trains due to non-interlocking works
6 hours ago
Regional parties in Telugu states are ‘match fixing’, only Congress can fight BJP: Jairam Ramesh
6 hours ago
Special trains between Srikakulam and Tirupati from Nov 6
1 day ago
PM Modi urged to honour bifurcation promises
1 day ago
Entertainment
KL Rahul wishes girlfriend Athiya Shetty on birthday; see pictures
Ravi Kishan, Soundarya Sharma starrer ‘Country Mafia’ to start streaming on ZEE5 from Nov 18
Rakul unveils Hyderabad Strikers’ jersey ahead of Tennis Premier League
‘We are a very private family’: SRK on doing TV show like ‘The Kardashians’
Star director Gopichand Malineni releases ‘Korameenu’ teaser
Ranbir-Alia’s love story in ‘Brahmastra’ tweaked for OTT release: Ayan Mukerji
Business
Hyderabad: T-Hub celebrates seven years of innovation
9 hours ago
GE Aerospace extends contract with TASL for aircraft engine components
1 day ago
Apple leads India premium smartphone segment with 40% share
1 day ago
Markets climb in early trade after two days of fall; turn volatile later
1 day ago
Gadgets
Next-gen GoPro likely to retain old design with new sensor
Sony Linkbuds offer new design, unique listening experience
Nord wired earphones in India with easy audio controls, magnetic clip
Technovision showcases Galaxy Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4 smartphones
Apple likely to unveil M2-powered new MacBook Pros early next year
Snap to shelve development of its Pixy drone camera: Report
ViewPoint
Opinion: The dangerous ideology of ‘New Right’
22 hours ago
Opinion: Forest must be priority
2 days ago
Opinion: Silent screams behind metallic bars
3 days ago
Opinion: Discuss adapting to climate change
4 days ago
Opinion: 3 capitals means fragile governance
5 days ago
Opinion: Proud Hindu and proud pluralist
6 days ago
Opinion: Ukraine conflict is a war of narratives
1 week ago
Science & Technology
Buy iPhone 14 at up to Rs 5,000 discount on JioMart; here’s how to buy
Elon Musk’s bizarre conspiracy theory about himself cracks up internet
Unfortunately, there is no choice: Musk on Twitter layoffs
Musk axes human rights, accessibility, AI ethics, curation teams at Twitter
Elon Musk defends layoffs, says Twitter losing over USD 4 million a day
VFX, gaming to attract Rs 250 crore in Telangana
World
Riyadh Indian Embassy’s blood donation campaign elicits good response
6 hours ago
American Army band playing Indian National Anthem resurfaces on social media
7 hours ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets US NSA in Kiev
12 hours ago
Widespread Twitter layoffs begin a week after Musk takeover
23 hours ago
