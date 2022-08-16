Andhra Pradesh sets up Dharmika Parishad Committee after 10 years

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:48 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

File Photo

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has issued orders for constituting a full-fledged Dharmika Parishad with 21 members in the State.

The Dharmika Parishad was formed after ten years, under Section 152 of The AP Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act of 1987. The tenure of the Parishad will be three years.

This is the second time that a Dharmika Parishad is formed both in the united AP and after bifurcation. The Committee’s services are used to govern the affairs of religious institutions, and for policy decisions taken by the government over the affairs of temples, Mathams, Sathrams, and other Hindu charitable institutions under the purview of the Endowments department.

The 21- member Committee is constituted with the Endowments department Minister as the Chairman, two Mathadhipathis, two Agama Pandits, a retired High Court judge, a retired Principal Special Judge, a retired IAS officer, a charted accountant, a retired Endowments department officer, and two donors who played a key role in the construction of temples, to the governing bodies of various temples and sixmembers who have been appointed by the Government has as chairmen of the governing bodies of temples.

The Chief Secretary of the Endowments Department, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Executive Officer will be the members, and the Commissioner of Endowments Department will be the Member Secretary (Member Secretary).