Covid positive woman gives birth to triplets in Nizamabad

By | Published: 12:55 am

Nizamabad: In a rare case, a Covid positive patient gave birth to triplets at the Nizamabad Government General Hospital.

The woman was admitted to Nizamabad GGH hospital on October 20 and was being treated for Covid-19.

Dr Prathima Raj, GGH Superintendent, said the woman was suffering from inflammatory markers and had to be operated upon to save the babies. On Wednesday, the GGH Gynecology team performed C-section on the woman, after taking all Covid precautions. She gave birth to one female and two male babies. The babies are safe, nonreactive to Covid-19. The woman too has been cured of Covid.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .