Hockey tourney: Vivek’s hat-trick downs Royal Club

Hyderabad: Vivek scored a hat-trick as his side Young Turks A defeated Royal Club B 3-0 in the Dhyanchand Cup 5-a-side hockey tournament at the Gymkhana on Monday.

Results:

Rasoolpura B 8 (Ravi Teja 4, Sailesh 1, Sai Kiran 1, Vijay 1) bt Young Turks 1 (Keshav);

Ashok XI 2 (Vikram 2) bt Rasoolpura A 0; Young Turks A 3 (Vivek 3) bt Royal Club B 0;

Navbharat II 8 (Arvind 3, Mahender 3, Rohit 2) bt Mohd Sporting C 3 (Abdul Hadi 2, Grouse Pasha 1).

