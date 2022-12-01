Hyderabad: Amnesia, Insomnia pubs booked for violating HC order

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:31 PM, Thu - 1 December 22

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police on Wednesday booked a case against Amnesia and Insomnia pub owners and staff at Jubilee Hills Road No.36, for allegedly playing loud music beyond permissible time and violating the High Court order.

Following a tip-off, the police team raided the premises and found loud music being play up to 10.45 pm, even though it was allowed only till 10 pm. They booked a case against its owners R.Rajasrikar and Kunal and manager Sheik Younus and investigating.

