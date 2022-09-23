Mancherial: TSWR students secure admission in premier institutes

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:43 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

Kethawath Prakash and Akudari Anand Kumar. Two students from TSWR CoE, Bellampalli have secured admission into engineering courses at the IIT Mandi and IITDM, Kurnool by excelling in the JEE-Advanced 2022 of which results were declared on Friday

Mancherial: Two students from the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Centre of Excellence (TSWR CoE), Bellampalli have secured admission into engineering courses at the Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and at the Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing, Kurnool, by excelling in the JEE-Advanced 2022 of which results were declared on Friday.

Inala Saidulu, principal of the centre, said Kethawath Prakash was provisionally selected to pursue bioengineering course at IIT-Mandi, while Akudari Anand Kumar got a seat in Electronics and Communication Engineering course at IIITDM-Kurnool, during the first round of allocation of seats held by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA).

Regional Coordinating Officer K Swarupa Rani and ARCO Ch Maheshwar Rao congratulated the students and commended the teachers of the centre for nurturing and guiding the students. As many as 20 students from the centre qualified to appear in the advanced stage of JEE-2022.