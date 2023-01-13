| News In Briefs From Various Districts In Telangana

Applications invited for Medical Officer posts

Kothagudem: Applications are invited from eligible candidates to fill up seven Medical Officers posts on contract basis for maternal child, health and epidemic teams of National Health Mission, informed ITDA Project Officer P Gautham.

Those who completed MBBS, registered with Telangana Medical Council, in the age group of 18 to 44 years are eligible. Bio-data and photocopies of certificates have to be submitted at the additional District Medical Officer (TW) office at Bhadrachalam ITDA from Jan 16 to 21, he said.