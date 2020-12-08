Ram Charan-Upasana’s royal look at Niharika’s sangeet ceremony

The pre-wedding celebrations already kick-started with bigwigs of Telugu cinema attending the wedding that is scheduled for Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Unlike in his usual look, Telugu star Ram Charan turned gracious in his traditional outfit from Antar Agni during Niharika Konidela and JV Chaitanya’s sangeet ceremony ahead of the wedding day.

He wore a long kurta with a two-layered black jacket while his wife Upasana flaunted her embellished outfit which gives her a royal look. The star couple posed for a photograph along with Megastar Chiranjeevi and the latter’s wife Surekha Konidela.

The pre-wedding celebrations already kick-started with bigwigs of Telugu cinema attending the wedding that is scheduled for Wednesday. On Monday, the families of Allu Arjun and Niharika’s father Nagendrababu flew in two separate chartered flights to Udaipur where the gala celebrations are planned.

Varun Tej shared the picture in which his sister Niharika and latter’s fiance JV Chaitanya were seen along with other members of the family.

