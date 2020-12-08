Telangana High Court denies bail to occultist booked under POCSO Act

The Petitioner, a self-proclaimed tantrik, who was previously out on bail, was arrested on Dec 04. The court concluded that there was no grounds to order his release or grant bail.

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice V Vijaysen Reddy refused to grant bail to a tantrik in a criminal appeal. The panel was hearing a criminal appeal filed by the tantrik.

In a 2018 case filed before the Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge, the petitioner was found guilty of attempt to murder, wrongful confinement, adultery and for violating provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The petitioner filed an application for suspension of the sentence.

SBI sought to respond to writ plea

The panel also directed the State Bank of India to file an urgent response in a writ appeal filed by Ajay Kumar Makharia, Director of GS Oils. It may be recalled that just on Monday a sigle judge refused to grant him any protection. The petitioner has filed a writ petition to quash a lookout circular issued by the respondent bank.

The lookout circular had been issued by the bank in December 2019 concerning a liability for a sum of 250 crores for which the petitioner was liable. A Venkatesh, the counsel for the petitioner submitted that adequate securities had been furnished for the liability of G S Oils and no reasonable justification can be provided for restraining the petitioner from travelling abroad for his daughter’s wedding. The Court remarked that they have no intention of creating another fugitive economic offender.

The Court adjourned the matter to 9th December 2020 and directed Krishnam Raju, the counsel for the respondent bank to file a counter.

File counter to pack of PILs on Dharani, govt told

The panel directed the State to file its counter in a batch of PIL and writ petitions relating to Dharani portal and further extended the stay order till the 10th December 2020. Senior Counsel, Desai Prakash Reddy, reiterated that the government’s action was not backed by law and would violate a citizen’s right to property under the Constitution of India as guaranteed under Article 300A. The court adjourned the matter to the 10th December 2020.

Relief to MBS Jewellers in customs duty case

Justice Challa Kodanda Ram of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday granted a breather to Sukesh Gupta of MBS Jewellers in a customs duty case. It is a case of the customs authority that MBS Jewellers had failed to pay customs duty for the gold exported to the tune of Rs 203 Crores. A fig leaf defence was set to have been taken that they were yet to ascertain the quality and quantity of the consignment. With the government seeking time to file its counter, the court said that no coercive steps would be taken. The Judge adjourned the matter by 4 weeks.

