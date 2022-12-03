Saturday, Dec 3, 2022
Search
Hyderabad
Telangana
Andhra Pradesh
India
World
Entertainment
Science and Tech
Sport
Business
...
NRI
View Point
cartoon
Columns
Reviews
Education Today
Property
Videos
Lifestyle
Rewind
E-Paper
NRI
View Point
cartoon
Columns
Reviews
Education Today
Property
Videos
Lifestyle
Rewind
Telangana’s Vanakalam paddy procurement set to break records
Hyderabad grabs top spot in office space absorption surpassing Bengaluru
Pair of black-headed bunting bird photographed in Asifabad
Telangana, Coinbase join hands to build strong Web 3.0 community
Harish Rao demands Centre to release white paper on employment notifications
Telangana startup Kheyti wins Prince William’s Earthshot Prize
Cybercrime entered even politics, need new age solutions to tackle it: KTR
UoH suspends Professor over allegations of molesting foreign student
CM KCR extends wishes on International Day of Persons with Disabilities
Healthcare system rapidly transforming: KTR
Three killed in blast near Suvendu Adhikari’s ancestral home
MLAs’ poaching case: Kerala doctor moves Telangana High Court
Foreign student at University of Hyderabad alleges misbehavior by professor
Latest News
Adilabad: Posters for restored Nagoba temple unveiled
19 mins ago
Telangana: District Academic Task Force on FLN kept on hold
31 mins ago
Kavitha writes to CBI asking for complaint, FIR copies
41 mins ago
Telangana: Agricultural residential degree colleges invite applications for first-year admissions
44 mins ago
Rajanna-Sircilla secures first rank in Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2022
4 mins ago
More...
Hyderabad
Telangana: District Academic Task Force on FLN kept on hold
Hyderabad: Gita Jayanthi celebrated at Hare Krishna Golden Temple
Hyderabad-based Kheyti looks forward to reach underserved communities in India
Hyderabad: Cyber fraudsters pose as Mumbai police dupe woman of Rs 95,500
KTR likely to lay foundation for Christian Bhavan in Hyderabad
Telangana, Coinbase join hands to build strong Web 3.0 community
6,743 people enroll as voters for Teachers’ Constituency: Hyderabad DEO
Heritage dance festival to be held at Ramappa Temple on Dec 24
Indian presence in Red Sea Film festival in Saudi Arabia
Telangana’s Vanakalam paddy procurement set to break records
Series of events for children organised at Hyderabad’s KBR Park
Hyderabad grabs top spot in office space absorption surpassing Bengaluru
Moodle acquires Hyderabad-based edtech startup eAbyas
ELAN & ηVision brings back its ‘Campus Ambassador Program’
More...
Cartoon
Cartoon: December 1, 2022
More...
India
Hyderabad-based Kheyti looks forward to reach underserved communities in India
1 hour ago
Indian presence in Red Sea Film festival in Saudi Arabia
2 hours ago
Hyderabad grabs top spot in office space absorption surpassing Bengaluru
2 hours ago
Harish Rao demands Centre to release white paper on employment notifications
3 hours ago
Here’s a list of emergency and important phone numbers in India
3 hours ago
More...
Education Today
Moving forward with a goal is key to success: Experts
1 week ago
Understand what IUCN status is
1 month ago
Calculate a partner’s share of profit in business
1 month ago
Time to take a break and stay stress-free
1 month ago
More...
web stories
More...
Healthcare system rapidly transforming: KTR
Nora Fatehi joins ED probe in Rs 200 cr money laundering case
What your sign says: 02-12-2022
Formula E: Jaguar TCS Racing unveils most advanced electric Gen3 race car
What your sign says: 01-12-2022
Amid recession fears, building emergency fund can help overcome hardships
Telangana
Adilabad: Posters for restored Nagoba temple unveiled
Telangana: District Academic Task Force on FLN kept on hold
Kavitha writes to CBI asking for complaint, FIR copies
Telangana: Agricultural residential degree colleges invite applications for first-year admissions
Rajanna-Sircilla secures first rank in Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2022
Yadadri institute’s sculpture and architecture course to be launched on Sunday
More...
Editorials
Editorial: India in driver’s seat
21 hours ago
Editorial: Slow recovery
2 days ago
Editorial: Boost for vaccine coverage
3 days ago
Editorial: On a collision course
4 days ago
More...
Sports
ISL: Hyderabad FC beat Chennaiyin FC 3-1, return to winning ways
Nidhish eases past Dahasradh at TS U-9 Chess Championship
Double delight for Diya at AITA Tennis Tournament
Horse Racing: Zuccarelli has the edge in Mumbai feature
Horse Racing: Artemis Ignacia fancied for Hyderabad feature
Horse Racing: Arthur and Samrat shine in trials at Malakpet Race Course
More...
Andhra Pradesh
AP Home Minister Taneti Vanita urged to follow Telangana model
3 hours ago
AP: Gudivada Amarnath decries false propaganda by Eendau, Andhra Jyothi against govt
3 hours ago
KA Paul blames Sharmila for taking out padayatra in Telangana
1 day ago
AP: ED conducts searches at Guntur’s NRI Hospital
1 day ago
Uncapped Anjali named in Indian squad for T20 series against Australia
1 day ago
AP: Father kills 19-year-old daughter
1 day ago
GVL to raise Vizag land scams issue in Parliament
1 day ago
More
Entertainment
Indian presence in Red Sea Film festival in Saudi Arabia
Prime Video debuts new trailer for Tom Clancy’s ‘Jack Ryan’ Season 3
Star producers Suresh Babu, Allu Aravind call Samantha ‘Next Mahanati’
Jr Ntr and Rajamouli’s adorable Twitter exchange wins netizens’ hearts
Adivi Sesh to announce Hindi version of ‘HIT 2’; to start dubbing soon
Samantha gets ‘HIT’ offer on Twitter; fans excited
More...
Business
Telangana, Coinbase join hands to build strong Web 3.0 community
2 hours ago
Hyderabad grabs top spot in office space absorption surpassing Bengaluru
2 hours ago
Moodle acquires Hyderabad-based edtech startup eAbyas
3 hours ago
IIIT-Hyderabad startup creates plantar pressure analysis mat
3 hours ago
More...
Gadgets
Microsoft’s new Surface devices now available in India
ASUS launches foldable Zenbook laptop in India
Next-gen GoPro likely to retain old design with new sensor
Sony Linkbuds offer new design, unique listening experience
Nord wired earphones in India with easy audio controls, magnetic clip
Technovision showcases Galaxy Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4 smartphones
More...
ViewPoint
Opinion: Reducing child poverty needs priority
21 hours ago
Opinion: Expectations from new Chief Justice of India
2 days ago
Opinion: End of Britain-China golden era
3 days ago
Opinion: Work calls or work creeps?
4 days ago
Opinion: Industry in the era of social justice
5 days ago
Opinion: The quest for an equal society
6 days ago
Opinion: Must variables for productivity
1 week ago
More
Science & Technology
Apple’s new update will make viewing old notifications bit easier
TikTok, Bumble join initiative to prevent sharing of non-consensual images
Hate speech soars on Twitter under Musk, he says ‘utterly false’
Good conversation, says Musk about chat with Apple CEO Tim Cook
Hackers now selling 1.5 lakh patients’ data of TN hospital on Dark Web
Google Doodle celebrates inventor of video game cartridge
More...
World
Watch: Incredible Guinness World Records made in November
3 hours ago
Watch: Video of Bill Gates dancing at Microsoft Windows 95 launch party goes viral
3 hours ago
Qatar: Stadium 974 to disappear after FIFA World Cup
4 hours ago
An e-tattoo on your palm can tell when you’re stressed out!
4 hours ago
More...