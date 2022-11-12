Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
Roads, sanitation to get lion’s share in GHMC Budget

Roads, sanitation to get lion’s share in GHMC Budget

Play of words as Modi denies privatisation of SCCL

Play of words as Modi denies privatisation of SCCL

Telangana’s Mission Kakatiya, Mission Bhagiratha again win central applause

Telangana’s Mission Kakatiya, Mission Bhagiratha again win central applause

World’s biggest pharmaceutical cluster, Telangana’s Pharma City, to be launched shortly: KTR

World’s biggest pharmaceutical cluster, Telangana’s Pharma City, to be launched shortly: KTR

KTR calls upon media to expose divisive forces triggering hatred

KTR calls upon media to expose divisive forces triggering hatred

Modi speaks to party workers in Hyderabad, says lotus will bloom in TS

Modi speaks to party workers in Hyderabad, says lotus will bloom in TS

Here’s what BJP is going to tweet today: Toolkit for Modi’s Telangana visit exposed

Here’s what BJP is going to tweet today: Toolkit for Modi’s Telangana visit exposed

Modi in Telangana: Trade union leaders arrested in Mancherial

Modi in Telangana: Trade union leaders arrested in Mancherial

Latest News

More...

Hyderabad

Play of words as Modi denies privatisation of SCCL

Play of words as Modi denies privatisation of SCCL

More...

Cartoon

Cartoon: November 11, 2022

Cartoon: November 11, 2022

More...

India

More...

Education Today

More...

web stories

More...
Four things you should not miss after working out

Four things you should not miss after working out

Kangana Ranaut called Instagram “dumb” days after hailing Twitter

Kangana Ranaut called Instagram “dumb” days after hailing Twitter

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s alleged separation rumours mount after Sania’s cryptic post

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s alleged separation rumours mount after Sania’s cryptic post

Elon Musk will let Twitter users make digital payments, earn more

Elon Musk will let Twitter users make digital payments, earn more

What your sign says: 10-11-2022

What your sign says: 10-11-2022

Google to fully replace Gmail’s ‘original view’

Google to fully replace Gmail’s ‘original view’

Telangana

Play of words as Modi denies privatisation of SCCL

Play of words as Modi denies privatisation of SCCL

More...

Editorials

More...

Sports

Abhinay and three others in joint lead at Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament

Abhinay and three others in joint lead at Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament

More...

Andhra Pradesh

More

Entertainment

SRK stopped at Mumbai airport for carrying luxury watches, gadgets

SRK stopped at Mumbai airport for carrying luxury watches, gadgets

More...

Business

More...

Gadgets

ASUS launches foldable Zenbook laptop in India

ASUS launches foldable Zenbook laptop in India

More...

ViewPoint

More

Science & Technology

Twitter suspends $8 subscription programme for blue ticks 

Twitter suspends $8 subscription programme for blue ticks 

More...

World

More...