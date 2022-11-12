Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
Roads, sanitation to get lion’s share in GHMC Budget
Play of words as Modi denies privatisation of SCCL
Telangana’s Mission Kakatiya, Mission Bhagiratha again win central applause
World’s biggest pharmaceutical cluster, Telangana’s Pharma City, to be launched shortly: KTR
KTR calls upon media to expose divisive forces triggering hatred
Modi speaks to party workers in Hyderabad, says lotus will bloom in TS
Here’s what BJP is going to tweet today: Toolkit for Modi’s Telangana visit exposed
Modi in Telangana: Trade union leaders arrested in Mancherial
Ranveer Singh honoured with Etoile d’Or award at Marrakech
Himachal will vote for OPS, employment: Rahul Gandhi
India-born Venki Ramakrishnan awarded British Order of Merit
PM Modi launches infra projects worth Rs 15,233 cr in Andhra Pradesh
Basthi Dawakhanas ease burden on tertiary hospitals: Harish Rao
Latest News
Rewind: No Veils
15 mins ago
Unchaai Review: A trek worth taking
18 mins ago
Play of words as Modi denies privatisation of SCCL
30 mins ago
5 Steps to US Study: Prepare for your departure
45 mins ago
Roads, sanitation to get lion’s share in GHMC Budget
58 mins ago
Hyderabad
Play of words as Modi denies privatisation of SCCL
Roads, sanitation to get lion’s share in GHMC Budget
Hyderabad: Osmania University to get new 500-bed hostel
LVPEI launches Shantilal Shanghvi Cornea Institute at its Hyderabad campus
Telangana govt accords permission to fill-up 134 DSE posts
Telangana’s Mission Kakatiya, Mission Bhagiratha again win central applause
CPI takes out protest rally against PM Modi in Hyderabad
1000 new fisheries cooperative societies to be formed in Telangana: Harish Rao
Gold smuggling racket busted, 5.5 kgs of gold seized at RGI Airport
Telangana: Intra-college phase IV degree admissions through DOST announced
Ramanthapur HPS to host a carnival on November 13
MP Santosh Kumar donates Rs 1 crore to Petlaburj Maternity hospital
Hyderabad’s oldest Urdu daily, Rahnuma-e-Deccan, gets a new look
Man arrested for stealing car in Hyderabad
Cartoon
Cartoon: November 11, 2022
India
SRK stopped at Mumbai airport for carrying luxury watches, gadgets
2 hours ago
Nearly 66 pc polling in Himachal Pradesh as voters brave cold, trudge through snow
3 hours ago
India marching towards becoming world’s third biggest economy: Modi
5 hours ago
Jay Shah trends on Twitter after being elected as head of ICC’s F&CA Committee
7 hours ago
Know why Drishti IAS founder’s comments on Lord Rama and Sita landed him in controversy
11 hours ago
Education Today
Understand what IUCN status is
3 weeks ago
Calculate a partner’s share of profit in business
3 weeks ago
Time to take a break and stay stress-free
3 weeks ago
Understand the importance of ecology
4 weeks ago
web stories
Four things you should not miss after working out
Kangana Ranaut called Instagram “dumb” days after hailing Twitter
Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s alleged separation rumours mount after Sania’s cryptic post
Elon Musk will let Twitter users make digital payments, earn more
What your sign says: 10-11-2022
Google to fully replace Gmail’s ‘original view’
Telangana
Play of words as Modi denies privatisation of SCCL
Hyderabad: Osmania University to get new 500-bed hostel
Ramagundam: Mild tension prevails in PM’s tour programme
Unable to stomach Munugode loss, Modi made false accusations: Jagadish Reddy
Telangana govt accords permission to fill-up 134 DSE posts
Telangana’s Mission Kakatiya, Mission Bhagiratha again win central applause
Editorials
Editorial: G20 presidency, India’s moment
1 day ago
Editorial: New milestone in space journey
2 days ago
Editorial: Now or never
3 days ago
Editorial: Economic disaster
4 days ago
Sports
Abhinay and three others in joint lead at Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament
Sreedhar guides Kadapa to big win at Veterans Cricket T20 Tournament
Golf: Manu Gandas retains Telangana Masters trophy
TCA Nizamabad T20 league: Faisal’s five-wicket haul guides PCA CC to victory
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohit, Tilak centuries win it for Hyderabad
Jay Shah trends on Twitter after being elected as head of ICC’s F&CA Committee
Andhra Pradesh
Renowned music artiste Mallapragada Jogulamba passes away at 80
5 hours ago
PM Modi lays foundation for redevelopment of Vizag Railway Station
7 hours ago
Andhra Pradesh: Case booked against Pawan Kalyan for traffic violations
9 hours ago
Our relations with Centre above politics: Andhra CM
9 hours ago
Resident of Warangal, Maganti Seshu Madhav appointed as Director of CTRI
11 hours ago
Protesters against VSP privatisation held during PM’s visit to Vizag
10 hours ago
India has become center point to world’s desires, says PM Modi
10 hours ago
Entertainment
SRK stopped at Mumbai airport for carrying luxury watches, gadgets
GV Prakash’s melody ‘Mastaaru Mastaaru’ from ‘Sir’ woos music buffs
Sobhita Dhulipala looks class apart in this black velvet outfit; check out
Raja Chanda’s action thriller ‘Savings Account’ streaming on Zee5
Dandamudi Box Office, Sai Sravanthi Movies launch Production No. 2; Karthik Raju, Twarita Nagar to be lead pair
Wakanda Forever movie review: Fitting tribute to late Chadwick Boseman
Business
What causes fluctuations in currency value? Know here
11 hours ago
Larger homes in high demand in Hyderabad
11 hours ago
Bima Sugam will be a game changer: IRDAI chairman Debasish Panda
1 day ago
Be prudent, buy student travel insurance if going abroad to study
1 day ago
Gadgets
ASUS launches foldable Zenbook laptop in India
Next-gen GoPro likely to retain old design with new sensor
Sony Linkbuds offer new design, unique listening experience
Nord wired earphones in India with easy audio controls, magnetic clip
Technovision showcases Galaxy Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4 smartphones
Apple likely to unveil M2-powered new MacBook Pros early next year
ViewPoint
Opinion: Turning coal transitions into reality
1 day ago
Opinion: Embrace competitive federalism
2 days ago
Opinion: Poetry and climate precarity
3 days ago
Opinion: Fine govt for frivolous litigation
4 days ago
Opinion: Predatory politics of BJP exposed
5 days ago
Opinion: Will Himachal break the tradition?
6 days ago
Opinion: The dangerous ideology of ‘New Right’
1 week ago
Science & Technology
Twitter suspends $8 subscription programme for blue ticks
Musk hits out at mainstream media, hails citizen journalism on Twitter
Meta plans to shut down Portal, smartwatches projects
‘Jesus Christ’ gets verified on Twitter; netizens in splits
Musk flip-flop continues, gray ‘Official’ badges back for some brands
Koo announces 4 new features
World
Biden loses least number of seats in a midterm compared to Clinton, Obama
1 hour ago
Assassination attempt on Imran Khan a lone-wolf attack; ‘no conspiracy’
11 hours ago
Vice President Dhankhar meets Cambodian PM, discuss bilateral ties
10 hours ago
Gandhi Peace Pilgrim Award presented to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Atlanta
11 hours ago
