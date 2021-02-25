CM KCR offers condolences to Minister’s family

Minister V Srinivas Goud’s father V Narayana Goud passed away on February 14 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday paid floral tributes to Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud’s father V Narayana Goud’s portrait and offered condolences to the Minister’s family.

Narayana Goud passed away on February 14 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

The Minister has set up Shanta Narayana Goud Charitable Trust in memory of his father. He received the registration copy of the trust from the Chief Minister.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, MP J. Santosh Kumar and others were also present.

Expresses grief on demise of Ram Laxman

Chief Minster K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed his condolences on the demise of retired bureaucrat and former Government Advisor Ram Laxman. The Chief Minister recalled his association with him, and conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao, Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao, ST Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod and other TRS party leaders expressed grief over the demise of Ram Laxman.

He served as TRS Polit Bureau member and Government Advisor. During Telangana agitation, he participated in TRS Chief K Chandrashekhar Rao’s 1,000 day deeksha.

