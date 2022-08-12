Exciting developments in science

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:10 PM, Fri - 12 August 22

Hyderabad: There are a lot of innovative things in the world that are helping humanity reach great heights.

These practice questions focusing on Science and Technology will aid aspirants better prepare for the State government recruitment examinations.

1. With reference to the developments in science, which one of the following statements is not correct?

a) Functional chromosomes can be created by joining segments of DNA taken from cells of different species

b) Pieces of artificial functional DNA can be created in laboratories

c) A piece of DNA taken out from an animal cell can be made to replicate outside a living cell in a laboratory

d) Cells taken out from plasma and animals can be made to undergo cell division in laboratory petri dishes

Ans: a

2. Consider the following statements:

A digital signature is

ii. an electronic record that identifies the certifying authority issuing it

ii. used to serve as a proof of identity of an individual to access information or server on Internet

iii. an electronic method of signing an electronic document and ensuring that the original content is unchanged

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

a) ii only b) ii and iii only c) iii only (d) i, ii and iii

Ans: c

3. In the context of wearable technology, which of the following tasks is/are accomplished by wearable devices?

i. Location identification of a person

ii. Sleep monitoring of a person

iii. Assisting the hearing-impaired person

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

a) i only b) ii and iii only c) iii only d) i, ii and iii

Ans: d

4. RNA interference (RNAi) technology has gained popularity in the last few years. Why?

i. It is used in developing gene silencing therapies

ii. It can be used in developing therapies for the treatment of cancer

iii. It can be used to develop hormone replacement therapies

iv. It can be used to produce crop plants that are resistant to viral pathogens

Select the correct answer using the code given below

a) i, ii and iv b)ii and iii c) i and iii (d) i and iv only

Ans: a